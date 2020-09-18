This Is Paris, a YouTube documentary that has over four million views in less than a week, claims to tell “untold true story” behind the real Paris Hilton, “and the iconic character she created.” That’s the one who hosted The Simple Life with Nicole Richie, and released the banger “Stars Are Blind,” and defined the turn-of-the-century “famous for being famous” celebrity. The two Hiltons are supposedly so unlike (and this image rehabilitation so questionable) that you probably haven’t even heard the real Paris’ voice.

“This entire time, I have been playing a character so the world has never really truly known who I am,” Hilton said on Australian morning talkshow Sunrise about her made-up “baby voice” (with major vocal fry). “The real me is actually someone who is brilliant and I’m not a dumb blonde, I’m just really good at pretending to be one.” She decided to drop the “fake voice” because “I just felt like it was time for the world to finally know who I was. I feel like I’ve been through so much and [there are] so many misconceptions and just preconceived notions about me.” You can hear it in the interview below:

And in This is Paris when Hilton is in a recording booth trying out different voices.

You know what this means? Time to-record “Stars Are Blind” in the real voice.

(Via Newsweek)