In early 2019, Britney Spears canceled her “Britney: Domination” residency in Las Vegas. At the time, she noted she was going to “devote all of her time to her family and their efforts to care for her father during his recovery from a life-threatening illness.” Then, that April, it was reported that Spears checked into a mental health facility. Shortly after that, though, other reports indicated Spears allegedly entered the facility against her will.

Spears ultimately ended up spending about four months there, which she has mentioned before. Now, the pop star has spoken more about that time in an Instagram post from over the weekend.

In the post, she indicates what the experience was like, writing:

“In a world where it’s okay to lock your daughter up and make her work 7 days a week … 8:00 am to 6:00 pm … no days off … 105 people are in and out of a small trailer home weekly … No private baths … seen naked when changing … drugged … can’t even speak or talk … has to be available to the treatment people and show up every day for 10 hours a day … if not will have to stay longer … never given a date on when you can leave … 9:00 pm bed every night … like 8 gallons of blood weekly … this happened to me for 4 months after I worked for my dad and my family for 13 f*cking years … I gave my all when I worked only to be literally thrown away … I was nothing more than a puppet to my family yet to the public I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do … but it was worse than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most [broken heart emoji] … Looks are deceiving …. I must have it nice on vacations lol !!!! After 13 years damn straight I should go !!!”

She concluded by noting she wants “justice” and that she “won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me.” Spears wrote, “I was treated less than, demoralized and embarrassed … nobody should ever be treated the way I was …. The reason I bring this up is because ending the conservatorship is a huge deal but come on … THAT’S IT ??? They all got away with it !!! If you’ve ever been in shock for 4 months … threatened for your life … you would be upset too … I’m not done … I want justice and won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me … and YES I was harmed !!!! This is a message to all who have been threatened for their life … You are NOT ALONE !!!!”

In another post (a video of her dancing), Spears also wrote, “I know I’m not the best dancer, a lot of people make fun of the way I move but honestly as long as I’m moving and expressing my body outwardly in someway at this point … that’s healing to me !!! Therapy is all mind work … I did that 10 hours a day, 7 days a week when I was abused … there’s nothing worse than torture of the mind … I’d rather someone slap my face than f*ck with my mind !!!”

Nicki Minaj took to the comments of that post, writing, “Not the best dancer? BRITNEY! PUT YOUR CROWN BACK ON & LEAVE IT THERE BABY!!!!!! you ARE the best dancer!!! Settled that, what’s next? BIG SAG ENERGY.”

Find Spears’ posts below.