Monday’s Community table read was miraculously able to get the whole band back together — well, the whole band minus Chevy Chase, as they did an episode after his character, Pierce Hawthorne, had both left Greendale and bit the dust. But the reunion, which was done in part for charity, wasn’t stolen by one of the central cast. It was stolen by guest star Pedro Pascal.

The Mandalorian star was a sub-hitter, filling in for Walton Goggin, who appeared in the chosen episode, Season 5’s “Cooperative Polygraphy.” Goggin played Pierce’s executor, who swings by Greendale to fill the gang in on the details of his will. Among the gifts was a container of Pierce’s “hyper-viral sperm,” intended for Gillian Jacobs’ Britta.

On the show Goggins was able to keep a straight face while revealing this absurd detail. Pascal, not so much. But everyone loves performers who break up during bizarre comedy one-liners, especially when the performer is known in part for playing a bounty hunter whose face is permanently hidden under a helmet.

pedro pascal not being able to get through the cylinder of sperm line without losing it for a minute straight #community pic.twitter.com/ikWlVvZ8SZ — community caps (@coolabedfilm) May 18, 2020

Pascal’s epic flub of the line proved a delight on Twitter, but that wasn’t all people loved. They were also smitten with his many joyous faces as he crashed the party.

no one speak to me for a week unless you’re pedro pascal pic.twitter.com/Eei4Cbzj1U — elle (@pascalfilms) May 18, 2020

Pedro Pascal do you think my sanity is a joke? pic.twitter.com/9AgG9Xmice — 𝒜𝓂𝑒𝓁𝒾𝒶 (@librarian_jedi) May 18, 2020

His line deliveries — i.e., the ones he was able to get through without losing it — were also very much enjoyed.

pedro pascal screaming “SHOOOOTS!” has truly been the highlight of my whole life pic.twitter.com/Xm5y1BgINu — 𝚌𝚎𝚘 𝚘𝚏 𝚊𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚝 𝚠𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚔𝚎𝚢 ✿ (@thepascalorian) May 18, 2020

and here you can see pedro pascal screaming shots and being adorable pic.twitter.com/hrTp1vy8xB — marie (@softskywaIker) May 18, 2020

Show creator Dan Harmon, also in attendance, was also pumped that Pascal joined the group, and managed to slip in a reference to one of his own shows.

community read said PEDRO PASCAL IS THE MANDALORIAN pic.twitter.com/VetcewjVkX — 𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙙𝙟𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙣 ✿ ceo of din (@diindjarin) May 18, 2020

You can watch the full table read below, and please donate to the reunion’s charity.