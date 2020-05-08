The Cast Of ‘Community’ Is Reuniting For A Virtual Table For Charity

Last week, the cast of Parks and Recreation fired up their computer cameras and reunited for a virtual reunion, both to entertain antsy quarantiners and to raise money for charity. It went very well. And so another NBC favorite is doing something similar. Variety reports that the cast of Community are banding back together, not to give us a where-are-they-now special à la Parks and Rec, but to do a virtual table read of a favorite episode.

On the afternoon of Monday, May 18, Greendale Community College’s best and brightest will reconvene to read the fourth season’s “Cooperative Polygraphy” — a “bottle” episode that takes place entirely in the library study room and in real time. It’s the one where we discover what happened to Pierce, played by Chevy Chase, who had left the show after the previous season. (Obviously Chase will not be in attendance.) It also sets up the eventual exit of Donald Glover’s Troy.

Speaking of which: Yes, Glover isn’t too cool to not return. He’ll join erstwhile co-stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, as well as creator Dan Harmon. One person who will be MIA: Walton Goggins, a guest star on the episode back in 2014. The cast will also take questions, which can be submitting to @CommunityTV with the hashtag #AskCommunity.

As for the charities, two will be taking donations during the table read: José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods — both of them involved in Covid-19 relief, sending meals to first responders and vulnerable communities.

The Community table read will happen on May 18 at 5pm EST on Sony Pictures TV’s “Community” YouTube page.

(Via Variety)