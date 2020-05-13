Following the success of the Parks and Recreation reunion special, which raised funds for Feeding America, the cast of Community announced that it, too, would reunite for a virtual table read benefiting charities that are battling hunger during the ongoing health crisis.

The plan was for the cast to read the season five episode “Cooperative Polygraphy,” which featured Walton Goggins executing the will of Chevy Chase’s recently deceased character Pierce Hawthorne. There was just one small problem: Goggins was booked. Fortunately, the cast was able to find a substitute with The Mandalorian and Games of Throne star Pedro Pascal, who shared a screenshot from the reunion on his Instagram with the following caption:

Subbing for the irreplaceable @waltongogginsbonafide for a #Community table read benefiting @wckitchen & @frontlinefoods airing on Sony’s YouTube channel May 18th, 2pm. Fantasy fulfillment during a pandemic. Slap me, I deserve it.

You can see Pascal’s Instagram post below:

Of course, Pascal couldn’t officially join the cast without being roasted by Community co-creator Dan Harmon, who took a few potshots at Pascal’s biggest roles in an Instagram post announcing Goggins couldn’t make the table read:

Today we Zoom a special reunion table read of the Community episode in which Pierce bestows frozen sperm from his grave. The incredible Walton Goggins can’t make it so Pedro Pascal will play Pierce’s lawyer. He’s on some Disney show where Boba Fett’s in college with Yoda’s niece. In keeping with that theme, the part of Troy will be played by Lando. Yes, for real, the whole gang is back together. We got Horse Girl, we got Card Shark, we got ‘em all.

Harmon also joked about not streaming the virtual table read live because of Yvette Nicole Brown’s penchant for going on Area 51 rants. You can read his full announcement below:

The Community table read will premiere May 18 at 5 pm EST on Sony Pictures TV’s Community YouTube page.

(Via Pedro Pascal on Instagram)