Pete Davidson leads a pretty interesting life. He has high-profile relationships. He leaves profane voicemail messages for PETA. He bought a boat. But not all news about him can be good, including word that he now has a criminal record.

As per CNN, the SNL vet has been charged with reckless driving. In March, Davidson was involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills when a vehicle he was driving ran into a fire hydrant and a home.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” said an official with the LA County District Attorney’s office. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

Davidson faces a misdemeanor charge. He’s scheduled for arraignment on July 27.

The news comes after Davidson admitted he was “very stoned” when he, Colin Jost, and comedy club owner Paul Italia bought a disused Staten Island ferry, which they plan to turn into an entertainment vessel. Jost, however, was not only not stoned when they did that, but was “stone cold sober.” There’s no word when the ferry will be up and running, but Davidson thinks it will take some time.

