Last year, Pete Davidson and Colin Jost bought a boat. It wasn’t just any boat: They bought a defunct Staten Island ferry. The former SNL colleagues — along with comedy club owner Paul Italia — reportedly bid $280,000 for the ferry, with plans to turn it into space for live entertainment. It sounds like the kind of lavish, creatively out-there purchase people make when they’re out of their heads. Sure enough, Davidson recently admitted he was “very stoned” when he agreed to do it. Jost does not have the same excuse.

“Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry?” Jost revealed in an Instagram post, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Jost then teased all the exciting things he, Davidson, and Italia have planned for their new ferry. “We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong,” he wrote. “You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words.”

It’s possible the Davidson-Jost-Italia ferry will turn into a destination vessel, but that still night take some doing. The boat, former crew members revealed last year, was, at least then, still awash in rats and asbestos. Maybe they’ve cleared all that up in the meantime, but Davidson makes it sound like they probably haven’t.

“I have no idea what’s going on with that thing,” Davidson said when revealing how baked he was when he bought it. According to him, they were, as of last week, still “figuring it out.”

So what will come first: Will Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, and Paul Italia clean up their ferry and create NYC’s hippest aquatic vessel? Or will Davidson make amends with PETA?

(Via EW)