Pete Davidson is famously a pretty chill dude. When he was on SNL, he regularly took his real-life problems and mined them for comedy gold. You probably have to really do something bad to piss him off. That, apparently, is what PETA did. A higher-up at the animal rights organization received a, shall we say, colorful voicemail from Davidson after they torched him for purchasing, not adopting, a new dog. As per Entertainment Weekly, he later explained to TMZ why he did what he felt he had to do.

In the message, Davidson revealed that the Cavapoo puppy he bought at an NYC store was for his mother, who’s dog Henry had just died.

“I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family,” Davidson explained. “I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement. Then this organization made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

The mishegoss began when video surfaced of Davidson buying the puppy. PETA slammed Davidson for not going with a “borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter,” adding that the organization “urges Pete to show some big heart energy by adopting, not shopping, in the future.”

So Davidson rang up PETA’s Senior VP of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch and left her a message. “Thank you so much for making comments publicly that I didn’t adopt a dog,” he said in the voicemail, noting that he’s “severely allergic to dogs,” and that he had to “get a specific breed.”

Davidson also slammed Nachminovitch for not checking up on his possible motivations — including the death of his mother’s dog — urging her to “do your research before you [bleep] create news stories for people because you’re a boring, tired, [bleep].” He wrapped up his message by saying, “[Bleep] you and suck my [bleep].”

PETA responded to Davidson’s explanation to TMZ by telling the publication that “there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog,” adding that “at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased.” They also said their “hearts go out to the Davidson family for the loss of their dog” before again urging him to “adopt next time.”

Davidson later acknowledged that he was unaware he could adopt a “specific hypoallergenic dog” and that he was told that “it wasn’t an option, and if it was, it was rare.”