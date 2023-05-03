Rachel Bilson sure isn’t bashful when commenting upon her sex life and various opinions therein. Since she began co-hosting the Broad Ideas podcast, she has confessed to fondly remembering Bill Hader for his giant dong. She subsequently revealed that she had only orgasmed “from, like d*ck” after turning 38, and then Bilson had to clarify that this was in no way a reference to Bill Hader.

Now, Bilson is discussing sexual positions and remains as unfiltered as one would expect. As Page Six reveals, Bilson and her co-host, Olivia Allen, appeared as guests on the Women On Top podcast, and things grew detailed with her being able to take or leave “doggy.” Yes, that’s right. She evaluates that position as “depending on the actual d–k… Because it can go so deep and hurt.” And here’s what positions she has no hesitation about enjoying:

“I’ve learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top,” she added. “But missionary is my favorite. I want to be f-king manhandled.”

Poor Bill Hader must cringe every time these stories pop up because he’s her most famous ex, and she has been vocal about his (alleged) endowment. Still, Hader was not mentioned in this context, and that is probably a relief to not only him but his on-again girlfriend, fellow comedian Ali Wong.

