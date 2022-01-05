While appearing on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, Senator Rand Paul once again dipped into his never-ending bag of COVID misinformation. As he continued to rail against the “hysteria” surrounding the coronavirus, which he of course lays at the feet of Dr. Fauci, Paul trotted out a false statistic that the majority of the people hospitalized with COVID are vaccinated. (They are not.) But perhaps his biggest whopper was referring to the recent surge in Omicron variant cases as “nature’s vaccine,” and ultimately, a good thing even though Paul admits people are going to die.

Via Aaron Rupar on Twitter:

We’ve got 150 million people in our country that have already had this. Now, in the last couple weeks, we’re adding millions of people every week who have already gotten this. And the one thing we know is that if you get this mild variant, the omicron, it actually is going to protect you against the more serious variants. This is basically nature’s vaccine that is running through the community. That doesn’t mean that some of our vulnerable people may not suffer and die from this. We should be trying to protect the vulnerable.

Paul’s assertion that Omicron is basically a vaccine handed down by God did not go over well on social media where people dragged Paul for his continued callousness in the face of unprecedented illness and death. They also made it a point to question his medical credentials, which don’t have anything to do with infectious disease.

So, catching Omicron will give me immunity against most strains. If 150M people have already had covid then we are losing nearly 1 in every 150 people. That's ok? Paul is down with another 1.5M deaths and the crash of our hospitals? The suffering of our doctors and nurses? https://t.co/yvAOzCgbNL — Menolly Harper (@MenollyHarper) January 5, 2022

Catching COVID is only "nature's vaccine" if you survive it. Otherwise it is nature's "mortician". https://t.co/DKGsXBkkIP — MyraDonn (@DonnMyra) January 5, 2022

Reminder that Rand Paul is only a Board Certified Ophthalmologist because he created his own board. https://t.co/fUzBqscdkX — JanX (@JCooper459) January 5, 2022

“Nature’s vaccine” is killing 10,000 Americans per week. Rand Paul never misses an opportunity to spout pandemic defying, anti-science bullshit about this pandemic. https://t.co/9iMQoUHBjl — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) January 5, 2022

Fun and easy way to gain long-lasting immunity: vaccine Unfun and potentially horrible way to gain partial immunity: have someone cough on you, spend a week in bed, maybe have a tube inserted into your throat, suffer long-term health effects Tough choice. https://t.co/hgbjsghCj0 — blobert. (@blobert) January 5, 2022

A slug has more backbone and integrity than @RandPaul. https://t.co/msrsWJGhOD — Russ Stevenson (@rls255) January 5, 2022

Does Rand know what the long term effects of Covid are? Asking for everyone he is obsessed with infecting. https://t.co/qHYSMP1hEc — Roy Hobbs (@RoyH0bbs) January 5, 2022

Someone care to explain why FOX and Friends (and cronies of friends) aren’t all on the same couch hamming it up? Where’s the love? https://t.co/rtb231llD1 — Miguel’s Luigi Bored (@guerrasterisk) January 5, 2022

