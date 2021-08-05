On Thursday, Rand Paul took a break from his usual gig, which is getting schooled by Dr. Anthony Fauci during Senate hearings over his ignorance of immunology. Instead of humiliating himself in front of a fellow doctor who’s far better at medicine than he is, he went solo, spouting arguably the most bizarre COVID theory yet, which is saying something.

Shameless Human Misinformation Vector Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) claims Democrats are "plucking" kids with COVID from the border "and putting them all over the United States as if they're wishing to seed the country with a new variant." pic.twitter.com/MvFp44ge8C — The Recount (@therecount) August 5, 2021

The Kentucky Senator, famous for his perm and for getting the snot beaten out of him by his neighbor, was on Fox News for a conversation about whether vaccines should be mandatory. (See if you can guess where Paul stands.) He shifted the chat to other places, though, which took the current Republican line about surging COVID cases among conservatives — which they have been desperately trying to blame on immigrants, of course — and taking it in new and fanciful directions.

“They’re taking kids from down at the border who may have it, and they’re plucking them up and putting them all over the United States, as if they’re wishing to seed the country with a new variant,” he said, adding, “It’s an awful thing to do.”

Paul did have something nice to say about vaccines, though — all while attempting to slam Democrats, who’ve been urging conservatives to get them since they became widely available earlier in the year. “For those who are saying, ‘I won’t go to a restaurant unless we force everyone to be vaccinated’: If you’re vaccinated, you are overwhelmingly safe from hospitalization and death,” he said. “Mind your own business.”

So to recap: Even a guy who believes in a deranged and baseless conspiracy theory about Democrats infecting unvaccinated areas of the country with evil immigrant kids thinks the vaccines are effective ways to combat a disease that’s become more transmissible than ever. If even Rand Paul thinks they’re good, then you should get one.

(Via The Independent)