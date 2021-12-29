Rand Paul is a doctor but he doesn’t seem to know how vaccines work. He’s a staunch libertarian who’s intransigently against government spending, but he will ask for federal aid, only if it’s for people who could keep him in office. Now he’s a politician who doesn’t seem to understand how voting works.

According to Raw Story, the Kentucky senator posted a link on Tuesday to a piece by The Washington Examiner that detailed how Democrats were able to carry Wisconsin, whose denizens had voted Trump four years prior. Short version: They convinced enough people to vote for them. Amazing how that works! But to Paul, getting voters to vote for you is tantamount to stealing.

How to steal an election: “Seeding an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then harvesting and counting the results.”https://t.co/LwE3MdeWeG — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 27, 2021

Paul quoted a section from the Examiner piece: ‘Seeding an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then harvesting and counting the results.’” Paul prefaced this with the words, “How to steal an election.”

Thing is, even Paul’s selective, out-of-context quote doesn’t remotely suggest stealing. In fact, it’s how democracy works. Perhaps his beef is with absentee ballots. If so, he would be shocked to learn absentee ballots are legal forms of voting. So is “convincing potential voters to complete them.” Counting votes is also legal. Indeed, there’s no illegal activity going on anywhere in the sentence Paul quoted as evidence of malfeasance.

But don’t take it from us. Take it from the many, many people who dragged Paul on social media over what was either a mental hiccup or a damning self-reveal, suggesting he simply doesn’t like it when voters vote Democratic.

You literally described the legal voting method. That's not stealing you idiot. It's called letting American's vote. It feels like stealing because your party is shrinking into nothing. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 27, 2021

Others were happy to educate Paul as well.

Others posited that perhaps Paul simply doesn’t like secure and fair elections.

And others reflected on some of Paul’s other curious positions.

Still, better being mocked online than being told to “get f*cked” by someone over a virtual town hall.

(Via Raw Story)