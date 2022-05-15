America’s rightwing has not been well for a while now. They peddle voter fraud lies, they start fights with Disney, they continue to tolerate Marjorie Taylor Greene. Then there’s Roger Stone. The longtime Republican fixer and Twitter bannee, who has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back, has been going around telling Trump supporters that there’s a “satanic portal” above the White House.

Roger Stone in SC last night, “There is a satanic portal above the WH, you can see it day and night .. it must be closed, and it will be closed by prayer .. It popped up when Joe Biden became president, and it will be closed before he leaves.” pic.twitter.com/APKjTKHXDA — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 14, 2022

Last month, Stone appeared on the MAGA-friendly show Elijah Streams, where he said that a friend showed him pictures of some kind of hole that formed as soon as Joe Biden took office. The portal allows “those who are evil” to escape into our world and make it worse. He added, “only by closing it will we be successful in saving this nation under God.” He said he wasn’t kidding. “This is not some practical joke. This isn’t some conspiracy theory. I’m absolutely convinced that this is demonic.”

Stone repeated the claim during a rally in South Carolina on Friday. “Yes, ladies and gentleman, there is a satanic portal above the White House, you can see it day and night,” Stone told the crowd. “It exists, it is real, and it must be closed, and it will be closed by prayer.”

Does Stone actually believe in this “satanic portal”? Hard to say. But the important thing is that MAGA folks do.

(Via Raw Story)