Despite essentially flushing $35 million down the toilet (not to be confused with one of the White House’s clogged toilets), Mike Lindell is still trying to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. The pillow man, whose attempts to reinstate Trump as president include threatening a lawsuit against “all machines” and hosting a multi-day Thanksgiving “marathon” that was viewed by dozens, has made multiple predictions about when “The Big Lie” will be revealed, none of which have come true. Obviously.

But folks, he’s back at it again.

“We are… the preliminary injunction, the first one in the United States, it’s going to be, come out on Thursday. We’re looking at Thursday, if everything goes right,” Lindell said. “Now, I’m not going to give all the details, there’s a lot of surprises. It’s going to shock the country, as a matter of fact. How we’re doing these, and how they’re going down.”

Lindell then spoke directly to “all you journalists out there” (including he called the “enemy of the people”) who “write your stupid stories on, you know, this subpoena and that subpoena. How about talking about the biggest crime in history? And how about these preliminary injunctions and what we’re going with the evidence? We’re taking the evidence from the machines, because we know what’s inside them.”

The only shocking thing that’s going to happen on Thursday is how much pizza cake I’m going to eat on International Pizza Cake Day. It’s alarming, frankly.

Mike Lindell announces tonight that he is finally about to get the last laugh on his critics: “We’re looking at Thurs, if everything goes right. I’m not going to give all the details. 😂 There’s a lot of surprises. It’s going to shock the country, as a matter of fact.” pic.twitter.com/nwuvao53YB — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 19, 2022

(Via Raw Story)