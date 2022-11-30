Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has emerged as a surprise challenger to a possible Trump 2024 presidential run in recent months but, according to insiders, the self-appointed crusader of wokeism is not a fun hang.

In fact, a new The Atlantic article featured a handful of GOP pundits skewering DeSantis for seeming out-of-touch and robotic, to the Mitt Romney degree. DeSantis, who has made headlines recently for bulldozing the rights of transgender teenagers and shipping hundreds of migrants off to Martha’s Vineyard, is seen as less of an attack dog and more of a wet blanket among Republican circles, something that may hurt him when he eventually squares off against his former idol, Donald Trump.

“I’d rather have teeth pulled without anesthetic than be on a boat with Ron DeSantis,” former GOP lobbyist Mac Stipanovich said, adding that he gave off major “step away from the vehicle” vibes. Another Republican media consultant claimed DeSantis was “a strange no-eye-contact oddball,” while former GOP congressman Carlos Curbelo — who served with DeSantis — said the governor has “this robotic quality that he has to shed.”

“I think he is going to run into some challenges,” Curbelo explained. “It’s that question that often comes up in politics—the question of ‘Would you want to have a beer with him?'” Also this: “I’d rather have teeth pulled without anesthetic than be on a boat with (him).”

Even supporters of a DeSantis 2024 run are worried the governor won’t hold up against Trump on the debate stage. One critic described DeSantis as “dour” and said he “doesn’t improvise particularly well.” Critics point to his lackluster performance in his run against Democratic hopeful Charlie Crist as evidence he’s just not ready to face off against Trump in primetime while others worry his preference to isolate himself from other GOP members won’t gain him the support he needs to make headway in states that aren’t Florida.

In other words, the guy who snapped at high school kids for wearing masks and gave himself a gold star for trafficking vulnerable men, women, and children sounds like he’s just not a fun time. We are shocked.

(Via The Atlantic)