While prominent members of the Republican party are either weighing in on Donald Trump’s intimate dinner with anti-Semite Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, or simply pretending it didn’t happen, Trump himself is desperately trying to distract from all the Nazi dinner chatter. His latest target? MAIL-IN BALLOTS!

As Raw Story reports, Trump — who is really making use of his long-suffering TRUTH Social — fired off a couple of fired-up posts in which he raged against, well, a lot of things. Among them: New York AG Letitia James’ lawsuit against the Trump Organization (he suggested she instead “Focus on MURDER!!!,” by which we think/hope he meant prosecuting murderers—not becoming one); his unfinished border wall (“We are a laughing stock all over the World. At least 10,000,000 people, many of them REALLY BAD, have entered since I left office. Our Country has gone MAD!”); Karl Rove being “a DINIER of DINIERS, which makes him a fool” (there’s definitely at least one fool here); and how the 2020 presidential election was “RIGGED & STOLEN!” (JFC — we’re still on that?) But he saved his real ire — and lots more all-caps words — for the real scourge — mail-in ballots!

Here’s just a sampling of some of his random thoughts on the matter:

Our Elections are Rigged. Mail-In Ballots are a total SCAM. How about all of those “BROKEN” Republican Voting Machine? GET SMART REPUBLICANS, OR YOU WON’T HAVE A PARTY (OR COUNTRY) LEFT!

REMEMBER, YOU CAN NEVER HAVE FAIR & FREE ELECTIONS WITH MAIL-IN BALLOTS – NEVER, NEVER, NEVER. WON’T AND CAN’T HAPPEN!!!

Unfortunately, Trump’s oh-so-clever attempts to try and get people to forget that he shared a meal with a white nationalist don’t seem to have worked.

@GOP Why do Republicans lie 3 times more than Democrats?? Fact check: Kevin McCarthy falsely claims Trump condemned White nationalist Nick Fuentes https://t.co/4rRUC7iRj0 — Veteran4aKindAmerica (@PoliticalSense1) November 30, 2022

