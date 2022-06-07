Like comically inept father, like super creepy son.

Andrew Giuliani is running for governor of New York, and on a recent episode of Steve Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic podcast, his sweaty pops, Rudy, shared his red-faced offspring’s solution for “fixing” America’s gun violence crisis. The solution: more guns.

“Andrew will harden the schools. He’s gonna make sure our schools are protected, like I did. When I first came into office, I put cops in every classroom. The Board of Education said that I couldn’t do it, they ran the schools, and I said I run law enforcement, so keep your damn mouths shut. The cops are going in there. Who’s going to stop them?” Giuliani boasted, conveniently leaving out the part where the cops failed to stop the guy with the gun in Uvalde, Texas (and so many other school shootings before it).

Most of the replies to the clip, shared by @RonFilipkowski, are questioning Rudy’s claim about putting cops in “every classroom” in New York City. “I was in NYC public schools when this man was mayor and there were exactly zero cops in every classroom. Time to put him back in his cave,” @People4Words tweeted, while @Cosette2016 added, “THIS DIDN’T HAPPEN. Holy crap this guy is off his f*cking rocker.” Here’s more:

“In every classroom”? I look forward to the fact-check on this. https://t.co/nCFlMNwWGD — Peter Elkind (@peterelkind) June 7, 2022

Once again we have old, rich, white guys with no kids in public schools telling us the solution is to make campuses more like prisons. Our kids did nothing wrong. Why punish them? Why scare the hell out of them each day? Why not just ban weapons of war? https://t.co/JGYrYWt0GS — Warren (@swd2) June 7, 2022

No! Uvalde proved you can’t beat a bad man with a gun with a good guy with a gun! The only way is to stop the bad man from getting a gun! #GunControlNow https://t.co/T8wbV8YNAw — ruthypie 💙💛🌻🇺🇦 (@Ruthypie100) June 7, 2022

This idiot said he put a cop in every classroom. And the cult will believe this garbage. https://t.co/Uh1mcx0s6z — vince_young (@Blackout20) June 7, 2022

No there wasn’t. It’s psychotic to be the ex mayor and flatly lie. https://t.co/0ndUgJaJOn — George Wittner (@3panwolf) June 7, 2022

It’s insane that he’s lying about something that’s so easily debunked. He didn’t do this. Now we know that he very much wanted to, but couldn’t get away with it. https://t.co/e19z65wUs6 pic.twitter.com/2xWTfDQ5ql — Jan C Malandra 🏳️‍🌈💉💉💉 (@jmal1039) June 7, 2022

Rudy said he “put cops in every classroom”. No Rudy. That never happened. https://t.co/QgKRXSfS2R — VitalVeterans ☮️ (@VitalVeterans) June 7, 2022

Giuliani’s transformation from “gun scourge to gun nut” says so much about the modern GOP.