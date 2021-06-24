Andrew Giuliani is really upset, you guys, so he filmed a video on the side of a noisy highway to show it.

Giuliani, who’s making a gubernatorial run right now, took to social media to vent his frustrations over the news that his dad, Rudy Giuliani, had his license to practice law suspended earlier in the day. An hour or so before Giuliani’s post, New York’s 1st Court Appeals ruled that Rudy Giuliani “made demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump.” The court determined that the senior Guiliani’s conduct following the 2020 President Election demonstrated an “immediate threat to the public,” hence the suspension.

While his team fights the decision in court, his son decided to try a different — more bizarre — route: a poorly shot video in a random parking lot. Giuliani channeled a bit of his pops to record his minute-long rant about the court’s decision. First, he named all of the judges involved in the proceedings before revealing they were all Democrats which, obviously means that this whole thing was an attack plotted by the liberal elite to oust his father and insult Trump, supporters.

Earlier this hour, 5 Leftist judges decided to suspend my father @rudygiuliani’s law license. Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/A3O0buL6LG — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) June 24, 2021

It’s difficult to understand all of what Giuliani is getting at in the video clip because a.) he’s a stuttering rage ball who couldn’t find the point of his own argument if you drew him a map, and b.) because the framing and noisy background of the thing is just so damn distracting. But really, isn’t the most important part of this thing the Twitter reactions to it?

I had thought that it couldn’t get better than Rudy’s law license getting suspended but then I saw Andrew Giuliani’s irate response video (framed for only his head) and I stand corrected.pic.twitter.com/NlPR5Quvee — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 24, 2021

I too shoot response videos on the side of the Palisades Parkway from the chin up while trying to convince people I’m super serious about running for Governor. https://t.co/Zi2ujWTjwD pic.twitter.com/JDrnQuT0Hk — Jay Martin (@jaymart222) June 24, 2021

Andrew Giuliani weighs in on his dad, from some quicksand apparently. pic.twitter.com/SyoK1WxopQ — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 24, 2021

It’s like Andrew Giuliani has no body? Did the courts take away his body? pic.twitter.com/aJesB35sg7 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 24, 2021

"Sir, you need to be in a car to use the drive-thru" https://t.co/OD44Us4ET7 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 24, 2021

Look, if Andrew Giuliani is trying to one-up his dad’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping presser — then, well, this whole thing has been a massive success.