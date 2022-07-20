What a wild few years that we’ve seen from Rudy Giuliani. In 2020, he became an October surprise of sorts when he (unwittingly) popped up in Borat 2 in a compromising position. Following that embarrassment, he further devolved with the hair dye incident and a press conference at Four Seasons Landscaping, but Rudy’s about to embark upon another starring role: that of a grand jury witness.

The order has everything to do with Trump’s attempt to overturn democracy and Rudy’s role as a frontrunning henchman for the cause. Rudy received the subpoena from Georgia and pushed back hard (because of course he wants to do nothing that will prove what people know, since he was so obvious about his status on Trump’s so-called Legal Strike Team). From there, however, Rudy has received an order from a New York judge, who told the former America’s Mayor to get his butt down to Georgia. Via CNN:

Tuesday, it was revealed that Willis has also informed all 16 of the individuals who signed an “unofficial electoral certificate” that was ultimately sent to the National Archives in late 2020 that they may be indicted in the probe. Prosecutors may be moving closer to possible criminal charges against those involved in the effort. It also suggests the probe may be drawing closer to Trump himself, as it comes on the heels of subpoenas that were issued to several members of the former President’s legal team who took part in overseeing the effort to overturn the election results in Georgia and other key battleground states.

One can also expect fireworks from the list of other people subpoenaed for the party in Georgia. That list includes Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jenna Ellis, who may or may not have caught Covid from one of Rudy’s aforementioned farts. And the ridiculousness of the Trump train simply keeps on rolling.

