In an episode of the bad movie podcast How Did This Get Made?, guest Andrea Savage told a story about the 2006 holiday film Deck the Halls. Her friend, Gillian Vigman, was on the set of the box office dud and she witnessed star Matthew Broderick looking forlorn and muttering to himself, “I’ve hit rock bottom.” This was a man who was involved in a car crash that killed two people, but Deck the Halls was his “rock bottom.”

I thought about that anecdote after seeing this:

Look at these disgusting filthy nasty slob @RudyGiuliani shaving in a restaurant at JFK yesterday.

You nasty pig you #Rudy The @iamrapaport is now LIVE discussing the disgusting:https://t.co/miHUOBNbPj pic.twitter.com/yYwUN7lWid — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 23, 2021

Rudy Giuliani keeps finding new rock bottoms.

The man once known as “America’s Mayor” was filmed shaving in public in New York City’s JFK Airport by Nick Weiss, who also spotted the disgraced attorney struggling to slurp soup. “It took him 15 minutes to have one bowl of soup because every time he’d bring the spoon up to his mouth, half would fall back into the soup. It was disgusting,” he told the Daily Mail. We’ve all seen truly vile things at the airport, but nothing on the level of Rudy Giuliani sanding away his facial hair in public after eating lobster bisque.

After he finished his soup, a woman served Giuliani a plate of brownies. That’s when he pulled out his razor, and used a tablet camera in selfie mode to shave, Weiss said. The most bizarre part, Weiss added, was that there was a “really nice bathroom” just paces away equipped with sinks, large mirrors, and showers.

Maybe he wasn’t shaving — maybe he was removing the black ooze streaking down his face again. Yeah, that’s probably it. At least it’s on brand for Rudy.

Being Fair to Rudy Giuliani. Let he who has not shaved his face over food in a restaurant, audibly farted during a public hearing, held a press conference in front of a sex shop in a parking lot, and had black hair dye oozing down his face on national tv, cast the first stone.🤷🏽‍♂️ — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) August 25, 2021

Rudy Giuliani shaving in a restaurant is the least embarrassing thing he has ever done pic.twitter.com/fCM1GJudlY — Ellen Kurz (@EllenKurz) August 24, 2021

🤮!!! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 23, 2021

Just thank heavens this cuts out before Rudy gets to his bikini line. https://t.co/YwzvOjo3Z3 — Stephen Whitty (@StephenWhitty) August 24, 2021

Here's Rudy being Rudy. Sharing his unwanted DNA like that table is Borat's underage daughter. Just nasty. https://t.co/2kWCEJY92a — LollyYeargin (@YearginHeather) August 24, 2021

LMAOOOOO we've gone a couple of months without Rudy doing something completely deranged, so this was long overdue. https://t.co/42s3DYwb6z — 🐥 (@skylarchriss) August 24, 2021

This man was once worth tens if not hundreds of millions and was America's favourite mayor, how did he lose it all https://t.co/MmpzkEPtGy — Nikolaj🍦🧦 (@nikicaga) August 24, 2021

Rudy shaving in a restaurant is not an image I wanted in my head today. — Annie C 🌷👠 (@anet2111) August 24, 2021

(Via the Daily Mail)