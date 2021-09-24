Rudy Giuliani’s leadership following the tragic events of September 11, 2001, gave him the nickname, “America’s Mayor.” He was named Time‘s “Person of the Year” for “taking on half a dozen critical roles and performing each masterfully. Improvising on the fly, he became America’s homeland-security boss, giving calm, informative briefings about the attacks and the extraordinary response,” the magazine’s glowing profile reads. “He was the consoler in chief, strong enough to let his voice brim with pain, compassion, and love.” Giuliani even appeared in an Adam Sandler movie, the greatest milestone of all.

Oh, how things have changed. Giuliani is now a sweaty ooze monster who shaves in public, lost his law license in New York, hustles cigars and coins on YouTube, and gives incoherent speeches (no wonder people think he’s hitting the sauce). As The Daily Show host Trevor Noah put it, “Only Rudy can spend the 9/11 anniversary talking about the time he hung out with Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged pedophile friend. You know your speech went off the rails when people watching it are like, ‘I wish this guy would talk more about 9/11.’ What is he doing?” Even Fox News has had enough of his shenanigans.

Politico reports that Giuliani “has been banned from Fox News for almost three months. As if the sting of that weren’t painful enough, the ‘9/11 mayor’ learned of his banishment… on the eve of Sept. 11.” To quote a circa 2001 joke, that’s gotta hurt!

Giuliani was slated to appear on “Fox & Friends” to mark the 20th anniversary of the attack. But the night before, host PETE HEGSETH called Giuliani to say he’d been cut from the show and apologize. The ban extends not just to GIULIANI, but also to his son ANDREW, who has not been on Fox News since he launched his campaign for governor of New York in May despite many requests to go on the network. His team has been frustrated that rival GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. LEE ZELDIN is a frequent guest.

Giuliani is reportedly “really hurt” about the ban “because he did a big favor for Rupert [Murdoch]. He was instrumental in getting Fox on Time Warner so it could be watched in NYC.” Maybe Rudy, who’s being sued for $1.3 billion in a defamation lawsuit, can start his own news network to appear on. I know which journalist would be his first hire.

(Via Politico)