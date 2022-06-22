One of the most high-profile marriages in the world is reportedly coming to an end: Sources tell The New York Times that, after seven years, News Corp honcho Rupert Murdoch is filing for divorce from Jerry Hall, the model and actress who spent over 20 years in a long-term relationship with Mick Jagger. It will be Hall’s first divorce. For Murdoch, it will be his fourth.

Details are still thin on the ground, though some close to Hall expressed surprise at the end of their marriage. What’s up in the air is how a divorce will affect Murdoch’s media empire. NYT notes that it’s “unlikely” to change the structure of the businesses in which he has a stake, including Fox News and The Wall Street Journal. But, they speculate, the split “could reverberate throughout his business empire” in some fashion.

The October-December pairing — Hall is currently 65 while Murdoch is 91 — turned a lot of heads at the time. (Though it’s worth noting Hall’s ex Jagger, 78, is in a long-term relationship with a woman in her mid-30s, meaning his relationship has over a decade on Murdoch and Hall’s.) There was lots of head-turning when news of their divorce went public, including lots of jokes.

Sad to hear that Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch are getting divorced. pic.twitter.com/gnNTVzdNjG — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) June 22, 2022

A sad day for everyone who believes in love! https://t.co/pOvqyLWcdm — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) June 22, 2022

BREAKING: Jerry Hall is set to divorce Rupert Murdoch after being upset at him living much longer than she expected x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) June 22, 2022

Ah man, they seemed so well matched. https://t.co/qPsGFJLYJo — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 22, 2022

Can't believe Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are getting divorced. Really thought that one had a chance. — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) June 22, 2022

Liza Minnelli has outlived the 6 year, 3 month & 18 day marriage of Rupert Murdoch and his fourth wife Jerry Hall. The two are calling it quits. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) June 22, 2022

Saddened to hear about Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. pic.twitter.com/EyOBShjIRf — Brian Spabla (@BrianSpanner1) June 22, 2022

Jerry Hall earned *every penny* she gets in her divorce from Rupert Murdoch. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 22, 2022

She ran out of sympathy for the devil https://t.co/mZYENw4mEW — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 22, 2022

Some noted that there sure are a lot of divorces amongst conservatives like Murdoch, who peddle traditional family values to their audience.

Rupert Murdoch, Rush Limbaugh, Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump, and Newt Gingrich will combine for 14 divorces between them when the ink dries on this one. Theirs is truly the party of family values. https://t.co/XvRVJ30T42 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 22, 2022

Murdoch and Hall were married in 2016, and at the time Murdoch was so elated that he vowed to devote less time to work and more time to his fourth wife. He went so far as to tweet that he was considering quitting Twitter, which he joined in 2012. “No more tweets for ten days or ever!” he wrote the day of his wedding. “Feel like the luckiest AND happiest man in world.”

No more tweets for ten days or ever! Feel like the luckiest AND happiest man in world. — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) March 4, 2016

Well, guess what? As of this writing, that remains his last tweet. Whereas most people who dramatically announce they’re quitting Twitter, like Chrissy Teigen (who, granted, hasn’t posted since April), tend to last about two hours, the guy who runs a company that peddles vaccine misinformation stuck to his guns. Good for him. Of course, let’s see if he returns now that he’ll have more free time.

(Via NYT)