Chrissy Teigen has long been one of those celebrities who’s so good (although not always) at Twitter that being on Twitter is sometimes what makes her most famous. But no more. She’s gone. On Wednesday she announced that, after 10 years of being good at social media, she was deleting her account. And then she went and actually deleted it.

You fuckers bullied Chrissy Teigen off Twitter. All she did was share recipes and tell dumb jokes. What the hell is wrong with you. pic.twitter.com/4dfGKCDA0G — That Keira (@HellaciousK) March 25, 2021

She didn’t go quietly. Like many famous people who quit Twitter, she did it with a lengthy farewell and explanation. “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world,” she began. “I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

She went on:

“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not … I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised. I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here. God I have said f—ed up s— and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity. “I’m just a sensitive s—, okay!? I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.”

So there you have it. Now she can go back to doing the things she was doing before she got sucked into Twitter. In fact, it was only Tuesday that she announced she was launching a line of plant-based cleaning products with Kris Jenner.

(Via EW)