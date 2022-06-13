The Rolling Stones were just three shows into their sixtieth celebration tour in Europe when things have come to a temporary halt: The band announced today that after singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID and had been experiencing symptoms, they had to make the call to cancel tonight’s show in Amsterdam at the Johan Crujiff Arena.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the statement reads. They indicated that the show will be rescheduled for a later date and that tickets will still be honored.

Jagger, who is 78, had heart valve replacement surgery in 2019, so these precautionary measures are necessary to say the least. The band indicated that Jagger started experiencing symptoms upon arrival at Johan Crujiff Arena and subsequently had a positive test.

“I’m so sorry we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight,” a statement from Jagger on Twitter read. “I have unfortunately tested positive for COVID.”

The cancellation comes shortly after the band played a show in Liverpool on June 9th. The next two shows on the tour are on June 17th in Bern, Switzerland and June 21st in Milan, Italy. No word yet on whether those shows are in jeopardy of being cancelled as well, but our thoughts are with Jagger and his health.