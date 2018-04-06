Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Anyone who thought maybe Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Hannity were done going after one another after the two traded barbs on Twitter late Thursday night was sorely mistaken. After Kimmel directed that evening’s monologue at the Fox News host (above) for slamming one of his monologues from earlier in the week — in which the late night host had poked fun at First Lady Melania Trump — Hannity retaliated by dredging up raunchy old clips from Comedy Central’s satirical The Man Show from nearly 20 years ago.

Kimmel initially wrote Hannity off, even after he alluded to a conversation with his boss at Disney and promised he would be be back with more the following day. And sure enough, he was a man of his word. Hannity first tweeted another unfortunate clip from The Man Show — which, again, has always been readily available on DVD — of the late night host doing a sketch in black face. He then inexplicably tweeted a picture (twice) of what appears to be a printed out list of Man Show episodes from Wikipedia, insinuating that he’s not done dredging up Kimmel’s very transparent past.

Hannity has also resorted to name calling Kimmel as “Harvey Weinstein Jr.” Honestly, it’s all just so very silly.