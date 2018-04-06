Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down Sean Hannity’s Rant Against Him And Asks: ‘What Even Is An ‘Ass Clown?’

After months of back and forth with Donald Trump Jr., Jimmy Kimmel has either graduated to a bigger feud with the right or lowered himself depending on the audience. Now Kimmel is jawing with Sean Hannity, who railed against the late night host on Fox News Wednesday after Kimmel made fun of Melania Trump on Monday. Political discourse between the left and right is certainly interesting in the current year.

Kimmel shared a clip of Hannity losing it to open his monologue: “This is brutal. Liberal Jimmy Kimmel making fun of the First Lady of the United States and her involvement in the White House Easter Egg Roll, even her accent,” Hannity fumed. “Jimmy, you’re a despicable disgrace. Ass clown, that’s her fifth language. How many do you speak?”

The host then joked that he spoke six, but then decided to really lean into the whole “ass clown” thing. Kimmel, who understands very well how to mock someone after decades as a professional comedian, broke down Hannity’s personal life and certain… abilities… then wondered aloud, gloves off, what Hannity meant by being “disgraceful and despicable” considering his past.

“This is the guy who defended the multiple-alleged pedophile Roy Moore and I’m a despicable disgrace? I’m the ass clown. Here’s the thing. If I’m an ass clown—and I might very well be—you, Sean, are the whole ass circus.

You’re the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey of ass-clownsmanship.”

There is no word on whether the two men will be releasing any diss tracks to SoundCloud anytime soon.

