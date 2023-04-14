Pete Davidson, who has gone on record to say that people’s obsession with his dating life is bizarre, is kind-of infamously obsessed with Sebastian Stan. He is not alone, judging from the Internet response that I observed for this Stan interview, but it’s still fascinating that Pete claims to be a Stan.

Hang tight because there’s background here. In 2022, Pete rejoined Instagram (he has since departed the platform again) and, as TODAY noted, he only followed two people: Sebastian Stan and Kim Kardashian. And during a discussion with Interview Magazine, the publication declared him to be totally “obsessed” with Sebastian, due to multiple answers from the ex-SNL star:

INTERVIEW: Who are you watching? DAVIDSON: Sebastian Stan. INTERVIEW: Who do you stalk? DAVIDSON: Sebastian Stan.

And later:

INTERVIEW: Do you ever feel like you’re being surveilled? DAVIDSON: Constantly. INTERVIEW: Who do you follow? DAVIDSON: Sebastian Stan.

So, it is of interest when Pete — after talking about his legendary “BDE” with Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club — previewed the latest trailer for his semi-autobiographical Peacock series, Bupkis. If you watch the trailer (after the 8:00 mark here), it’s themed with everyone trashing Pete. Then right before the 9:00 mark, Stan punches Pete in a coffee shop.

No one knows why, which is part of the fun here. Pete is getting what he wants, maybe? That’s sheer speculation on my behalf because who knows if he’s into that sort of thing. No judgment if so! One thing is clear from the responses on Twitter, though. This Stan-Davidson interaction is very “satisfying” to watch.

why is sebastian punching pete davidson so satisfying to watch lmaoo pic.twitter.com/aWppESNZ2P — raman ❦ (@boyfriendsebs) April 13, 2023

Sebastian Stan punching Pete Davidson was something I thought I’d never see pic.twitter.com/aibfpvncpt — comfort for sebastian stans (@sebcomfort) April 13, 2023

Ok Sebastian Stan punching Pete Davidson. This is why SS was/is the only dude he follows on IG? LOL https://t.co/rFu70lS7Wg — Sonia (@tablenine) April 13, 2023

Sebastian Stan punching Pete Davidson was not on my 2023 bingo card pic.twitter.com/g9Nj9lQkNV — KACIE (Taylor's Version) 🕛🌙 (@shesoffmyface) April 13, 2023

Sebastian Stan punches Pete Davidson? Ok I’ll watch it👀 https://t.co/mZZHUffmDN — Becca KARMA TRUTHER 🧡 (@winterswiftie89) April 13, 2023

sebastian stan slapping pete davidson is not something i had expected to experience but my life feels fulfilled now https://t.co/GfyzBfqYjf — a 🩺 's anatomy (@arylwt) April 13, 2023

Sebastian Stan punching Pete Davidson. Love it! — Kandy (@maximoffbarness) April 14, 2023

did i just watch sebastian stan knock out pete davidson? https://t.co/bmjlUxZuWO — Lil🦋 (@sluttforstarfox) April 13, 2023

Bupkis (presumably including more of this scene) premieres on May 4.