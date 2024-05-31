Everyone knows that Snoop Dogg’s best friend is Martha Stewart since they do just about everything together. But Martha has been busy with her other friends lately, so now Matthew McConaughey is using this pre-Yellowstone time to swoop in on Snoop to re-establish their friendship…by making himself look cool in front of his son.

McConaughey posted a video to Instagram showing off his new Death Row Records chain that his pal Snoop Dogg gave him. While it’s not the same type of chain that his dog counterpart named Bow wears, but it’pretty close!

In the video, McConaughey is seen showing off his new look while in front of a Snoop record. “Snoop, I mean are you reading my mail or am I reading yours?” He said. Reading someone else’s mail is a federal offense, by the way. But it’s fine.

While it might seem like an unlikely pair (not as unlikely as his other friendships), the two became fast friends after starring together in 2019’s stoner comedy The Beach Bum, and the rapper has had nothing but kind words to say about the actor.

“It’s magic,” Mr. Dogg told Jimmy Kimmel in 2019. “I think certain people in life are meant for each other. I think me and Matthew were meant for each other. It’s supposed to be,” Snoop added. Martha Stewart could not be reached for comment.

