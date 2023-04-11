Of the MANY Taylor Sheridan shows coming our way, the most exciting might be Matthew McConaughey’s Yellowstone spinoff. Little is known about the series, other than it’s a “franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga,” but it will be the Oscar winner’s first live-action role since before the pandemic.

“I am now becoming more interested in actually going to play another character in a TV show because the last four years of culminating and writing and getting these things together and getting more into public service,” McConaughey explained on the Armchair Expert podcast. “The idea of going to act in the right kind of role, in the right kind of movie, film, or series right now sounds like an awesome vacation.”

Anywhere can be a vacation when you wear a cowboy hat while shirtless, even Montana.

McConaughey thinks his mini-hiatus from acting will be beneficial. “I’ll be a different or improved actor in my own right after this last [four] years,” he said. “What I have is so much respect for the vocation of acting. I think I have a healthier relationship. I’m not looking at it for my survival and my thrive-all. I think good acting emulates life. Real life is where this stuff comes from.”

You can listen to the podcast below.

Alright alright alright!!! He’s back baby!!!!! Mr. McConaughey returns and he delivers per usual. Please enjoy @McConaughey on @spotifypodcasts 🍒💚🍒💚 pic.twitter.com/8sqB09iHUx — Armchair Expert Podcast (@ArmchairExpPod) April 10, 2023

(Via CNN)