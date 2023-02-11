snoop dogg martha stewart
Getty Image
Music

Martha Stewart Took Her Relationship With Snoop Dogg One Step Further With An Apparent Tattoo Of Him

Today is a great day for any Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg relationship truthers out there. While the duo has been longtime friends, they’ve also frequently fielded rumors about the boundary of it. And, considering Stewart showed off some apparent new ink of the West Coast rapper’s image, it likely won’t die down anytime soon.

That’s right. Stewart seemingly has a portrait of Snoop Dogg on her arm — and his name right beneath reading “My Dogg,” just in case anyone forgets who he is.

“My Dogg!” Stewart captioned the photo on Instagram. “Thanks for the amazing tattoo @scottcampbell. Forever linked in ink to my favorite @snoopdogg.”

“I got to tattoo a legend onto a legend,” Campbell, the tattoo artist, captioned his own Instagram post. “Thanks @marthastewart48 and @snoopdogg. I can retire now.”

Most of the internet believe it’s simply an elaborate bit, as it is part of a Skechers Super Bowl commercial — but there is a small chance that she actually got inked for the spot.

“Martha Stewart getting a tattoo of Snoop Dog is the last thing I expected to read about today but damn do I love it,” one Twitter user wrote.

Continue scrolling for some additional social media reactions to Martha Stewart’s Snoop Dogg (alleged) tattoo.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×