Today is a great day for any Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg relationship truthers out there. While the duo has been longtime friends, they’ve also frequently fielded rumors about the boundary of it. And, considering Stewart showed off some apparent new ink of the West Coast rapper’s image, it likely won’t die down anytime soon.

That’s right. Stewart seemingly has a portrait of Snoop Dogg on her arm — and his name right beneath reading “My Dogg,” just in case anyone forgets who he is.

“My Dogg!” Stewart captioned the photo on Instagram. “Thanks for the amazing tattoo @scottcampbell. Forever linked in ink to my favorite @snoopdogg.”

“I got to tattoo a legend onto a legend,” Campbell, the tattoo artist, captioned his own Instagram post. “Thanks @marthastewart48 and @snoopdogg. I can retire now.”

Most of the internet believe it’s simply an elaborate bit, as it is part of a Skechers Super Bowl commercial — but there is a small chance that she actually got inked for the spot.

“Martha Stewart getting a tattoo of Snoop Dog is the last thing I expected to read about today but damn do I love it,” one Twitter user wrote.

Continue scrolling for some additional social media reactions to Martha Stewart’s Snoop Dogg (alleged) tattoo.

Martha Stewart got a tattoo on her shoulder that is Snoop Dogg’s face and the text “My Dogg” That’s some serious friendshipping. I wish they had a tv show or podcast together. — Sharlene King 王小夏 (@typodactyl) February 11, 2023

Martha Stewart getting a tattoo of Snoop Dog is the last thing I expected to read about today but damn do I love it — ✨Evan✨ (@Hevan_long) February 10, 2023