Snoop Dogg Will Be The First Guest On Martha Stewart’s New Podcast

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart’s friendship isn’t one that many people originally expected, but it’s one that has lasted quite a while. The two have paired up for television appearances on several occasions including their 2016 VH1 series Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party which featured games, recipes, and musical guests. Three years later it spawned a spinoff, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge. Snoop and Martha have also starred in a T-Mobile commercial for Super Bowl LI and they co-hosted The Puppy Bowl XVII earlier this year. Now, the duo will bring their talents to the podcast world.

Martha Stewart will launch her new podcast, appropriately titled The Martha Stewart Podcast, later this month. She recently released a brief introduction clip of the iHeartRadio Original Podcast where she revealed that Snoop will be her first guest for the show. “Every time I go anywhere all they want to know is ‘How’s Snoop?’” Stewart says in the clip. Snoop replies, “You don’t think I get approached all the time by people that say ‘Do you think you can get me a picture of Martha; do you think you can get an autograph?’”

According to Billboard, future guests on The Martha Stewart Podcast include Kris Jenner, Alex Rodriguez, “plant explorer” Dan Hinkley, and Stewart’s friends and creative collaborators Kevin Sharkey and Douglas Friedman.

You can listen to the introduction clip of The Martha Stewart Podcast here.