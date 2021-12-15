As more text messages from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows continue to be revealed by the January 6 committee, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but have a little fun with Meadows’ communications with Donald Trump Jr. According to documents released by the committee, Don Jr. texted Meadows several times during the insurrection in a frantic effort to get his father to stop the violence.

“He’s got to condemn this sh*t ASAP,” Don Jr. texted Meadows. “The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”

Notably, Don Jr. never once tried to contact his father, which prompted Colbert to make two observations about both of the former president’s bumbling sons. Via The Daily Beast:

“OK, that reveals two things about Don Jr.,” Colbert said. “One, he knew his dad was responsible and failing to lead. And two, he does not have his father’s cellphone number.” He joked that it would be “too risky” for Trump to give his eldest son his number because “he might give it to Eric.”

As for why Don Jr. never called his dad, estranged family member Mary Trump has her own read on that situation, which she shared with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell who joked that the former president presumably screens his calls.

“I wish that the answer you had given was the right one ― caller ID,” Mary said. “But in this particular instance, it’s simply cowardice, because Donny knew that the message he was delivering was the message his father did not want to hear.”

