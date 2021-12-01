Dr. Oz is running for Senate in Pennsylvania. Let that sink in: Dr. Oz, the TV grifter who wanted schools to re-open during the heart of the pandemic because it would “only” kill two to three percent of people (including kids), is running for Senate in Pennsylvania.

“We must confront those who want to change the very soul of America and reimagine it with their toxic ideology. We need to fight for the benefit of our descendants. We have fumbled the baton we’re supposed to pass to our children. And I want to pick up that baton and start racing toward our promising future,” he wrote in a statement announcing his candidacy. But you know what he didn’t say? The word “Pennsylvania.”

Amazingly, the word "Pennsylvania" appears nowhere in this column from Dr. Oz about why he's running to be the next Senator from Pennsylvania.https://t.co/QubqRtUaOV — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) November 30, 2021

It’s already going as well as his time as the guest host of Jeopardy!.

Dr. Oz’s Senate run was a topic of conversation during Stephen Colbert’s monologue in Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show. “Before his run, Dr. Oz had a lucrative career as a liar, peddling questionable health advice on TV, like saying coffee bean pills can help treat weight loss, raspberry ketone will burn fat, and astrological signs may reveal a great deal about your health,” he said. “Sure, who doesn’t love it when their doctor says, ‘Mr. Johnson, you have cancer… as your star sign, which means an office friendship could turn to romance.'” But as Colbert pointed out, Dr. Oz is more than just a quack doctor.

“Dr. Oz may not just have fake medical claims, he may have fake Pennsylvania claims,” he said. “Because he’s running there despite living in New Jersey for years. And there’s a big difference between Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Something to do with hoagies. I don’t know what it is, but they will murder you over it.”

You can watch the monologue above.