Donald Trump hasn’t appeared on Fox News since he announced his 2024 campaign, and it’s raised questions about whether or not the former president is banned from the network amidst reports that Rupert Murdoch is done with Trump’s antics. His last interview was in September when he infamously told Sean Hannity that he could declassify documents just “by thinking about it.” Since then, the network has noticeably given him the cold shoulder, and there’s reportedly a reason for that.

Via Semafor:

“Everyone knows that there’s this ‘soft ban’ or ‘silent ban,’” one source close to Trump told Semafor. “It’s certainly — however you want to say, quiet ban, soft ban, whatever it is — indicative of how the Murdochs feel about Trump in this particular moment.”

According to Semafor, Fox News has been elevating potential primary challengers to Trump including Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. While Haley has announced her 2024 run, DeSantis has not, but that hasn’t stopped Fox News from propping up the Florida Republican, which Trump has definitely noticed. He’s been lashing out at Fox News on Truth Social and calling the network “Fake News.”

Those attacks have only increased as court documents revealed that Rupert Murdoch doesn’t buy Trump’s stolen election claims and set out to make him a “non-person” following the January 6 attacks.

“If Rupert Murdoch honestly believes that the Presidential Election of 2020, despite MASSIVE amounts of proof to the contrary, was not Rigged & Stolen, then he & his group of MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS should get out of the News Business as soon as possible,” Trump wrote on Truth Social this week. “Because they are aiding & abetting the DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA with FAKE NEWS. Certain BRAVE & PATRIOTIC FoxNews Hosts, who he scorns and ridicules, got it right. He got it wrong. THEY SHOULD BE ADMIRED & PRAISED, NOT REBUKED & FORSAKEN!!!”

That’s sure to get the ban lifted.

(Via Semafor)