Trump seems to be losing allies left and right over this FBI search business and the latest Fox News pundit to jump ship is Steve Doocy.

The Fox & Friends co-host got into an exchange with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on air as she tried to defend Trump’s reasoning for hoarding boxes of classified material at Mar-a-Lago. The RNC recently broke with Trump, telling the former president they won’t pay any legal bills relating to the FBI investigation but some MAGA followers, like Noem, have doubled down on their support of Trump. Doocy, apparently, isn’t one of them.

“Ultimately, it comes down to why did he have all that secret stuff at Mar-a-Lago? I know his team has said they declassified it, but that’s news to the agencies that those documents belong to,” Doocy told Noem (via Raw Story). When Noem tried to respond, Doocy interrupted her with even more damning information regarding Trump’s theft.

“Governor, he had three classified documents in his desk!” Doocy said. “And the stuff Brian [Kilmeade] detailed on the floor, it shows five yellow folders marked top secret and another one that says, ‘Secret SCI’ which means sensitive compartmentalized information. Those are the biggest secrets in the world! Apparently, the former president went through them in January. Why wouldn’t he say, ‘Oh, you know what? I really need to turn that back over.’ Why did he have all of that stuff at Mar-a-Lago?”

Noem tried her best to deflect, saying it’s “important that this is transparent” and that the DOJ shouldn’t be the only ones investigating. She also claimed the public needed more information on the precedent that other presidents have followed, but Doocy was having none of it.

“Governor, I don’t think any president has ever carted off that many documents to their house after they left the presidency.”

Who knew the best explanation of why Trump’s behavior when it comes to classified intel is so disturbing would come from Fox News? Not us.

Watch the exchange below:

This is a remarkable exchange. Steve Doocy, of all people, makes the case against Trump about as effectively as I've heard it made. https://t.co/WkJALsKJvk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2022

(Via Raw Story)