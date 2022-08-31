Donald Trump hasn’t been on Twitter since January 2021, when his account was suspended “due to the risk of further incitement of violence” following the failed coup at the Capitol. The former-president is now using Truth Social, the preferred social media platform of MAGA hat-wearing conservatives, as his diary, but it’s not the same thing.

Twitter is the one that one got away, and Trump took the breakup pretty hard.

Documentary filmmaker Alex Holder interviewed Trump in March 2021, and “he looked terrible, he’d put on a lot of weight. He was incredibly depressed,” he said on the Bulwark Podcast. “And a little behind the scenes secret: The reason for all of that was because he was going through a real withdrawal from not being able to use Twitter. Yeah, I promise. I mean, that’s literally what his closest aide said to me. He was in the most terrible foul mood because he couldn’t use social media.”

This is the first time I’ve ever related to Trump (although my weight-gaining McDonald’s order is different).

This was the second time that Holder spoke to Trump. The first time, in December 2020, “he was furious,” he said. “And for lack of a better word, powerful. He was furious. And I was very scared.” Trump was (and remains) in denial about losing the election, and Holder could sense that “the shit is gonna hit the fan. This is going to be a bad next few weeks. I mean, there was no question he was gonna go full on.” And he did.

You can listen to the podcast below.

(Via the Huffington Post)