It sounds like Donald Trump will have to foot the bill for his bad behavior with his own money for once.

Currently, the twice-impeached president is in hot water with the FBI and the Department of Justice for lying about the boxes on boxes of top-secret documents he stowed away in his Florida mega-mansion/private resort club. Typically, an outgoing president turns over all classified material to the National Archives to be cataloged. It’s what literally every Commander-in-Chief before Trump has done, but this right-wing despot decided to swipe a few files on his way out and ship them down to Mar-a-Lago for some reason. Now, he’s facing a government-backed investigation that could have far-reaching consequences. And, unfortunately, his friends at the Republican National Committee aren’t paying his tab.

According to a report from Politico, the RNC is not paying for any legal fees related to the FBI search case. That’s a big deal because most of Trump’s past legal battles, including his fight against New York Attorney General Tish James’ investigation into his private businesses, were financed by the Republican Party. The RNC did warn they’d stop paying Trump’s legal bills if he decided to start a third party and run for president in 2024 — something he apparently threatened to do soon after leaving office — but now it seems they’re cutting financial ties earlier than planned. And it couldn’t come at a worse time for Trump who just hired Chris Kise, a former Florida solicitor general, to represent him in the criminal investigation.

Maybe this is all a sign that Ann Coulter is right about Trump being “done.”

