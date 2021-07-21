After months of saying he’ll eventually get the COVID vaccine, Republican congressman Steve Scalise got jabbed this past Sunday as he joins a host of conservative voices who have made a dramatic reversal on vaccination in light of the Delta variant. In a much needed public display, Scalise cited the rising case numbers from the Delta variant as the main factor for his decision, and he praised the process as “safe and effective” while knocking down conspiracy theories that the vaccine has been rushed. Via The New Orleans Advocate:

“It’s safe and effective,” Scalise said, noting he supported funding that allowed the Trump administration to fast-track the process. “It was heavily tested on thousands of people before the FDA gave its approval. Some people believe that it might have been rushed. That’s not the case. I’ve been vocal about that for months. I know their process has high standards. The FDA approval process is probably the most respected in the world.”

Scalise also revealed that his hesitancy to get the vaccine stemmed from the fact that he tested positive for COVID antibodies “a while back” and believed he was already immune. However, when he saw the numbers that “90% of people in hospitals” with COVID are unvaccinated, he said, “That’s another signal the vaccine works.”

While Scalise has joined Fox News personalities like Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy who have been encouraging people to get the vaccine, the congressman stopped short of endorsing a vaccine mandate.

(Via NOLA)