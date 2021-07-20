In a jarring move considering how certain Fox News hosts (Tucker Carlson) are pushing COVID vaccine misinformation, if not outright conspiracy theories, Sean Hannity stopped his program on Monday evening to urge his viewers to take the coronavirus “seriously.”

“Please take COVID seriously, I can’t say it enough,” Hannity said (via NBC News). “Enough people have died. We don’t need any more deaths. Research like crazy, talk to your doctor, your doctors, medical professionals you trust based on your unique medical history, your current medical condition, and you and your doctor make a very important decision for your own safety. Take it seriously.”

SEAN HANNITY: "Please take Covid seriously. I can't say it enough. Enough people have died. We don't need any more death. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor… I believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccination." pic.twitter.com/tOi5ebpqSf — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 20, 2021

However, despite Hannity’s assertion that “I believe in the science of vaccination,” his message came sandwiched between two sketchy anti-vax segments, including one where he challenged universities that are mandating students be vaccinated before returning to campus. It was yet another odd moment in Fox News’ whiplash-inducing approach to the COVID vaccine as it scrambles to both cater to a MAGA audience who have grown increasingly anti-vaccination and ensure that its own staff is protecting itself from the pandemic.

Before Hannity’s Monday night show, CNN reported that Fox News has quietly implemented its own vaccine passport system internally, which directly flies in the face of its most prominent personalities like Tucker, who has called a passport system the new “Jim Crow.” The internal system is reportedly called Fox Clear Pass, and according to an HR memo, “providing this information to FOX will assist the company with space planning and contact tracing.”

(Via Sahil Kapur on Twitter, CNN)