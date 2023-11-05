It’s been three years since the 2020 election and some Republicans still haven’t acknowledged what actually happened. To recap: Joe Biden won. Donald Trump lost. Even now, and even after a violent failed coup, some cronies won’t accept his failure, at least publicly. One of those is Steve Scalise. Hot off a failed bid for House Speaker (which went to some generic guy who seems made by AI), the MAGA lawmaker went on TV and managed to dodge a question about the results so many times the host gave up on him.

Wow. Stephanopoulos presses Scalise four or five times to affirm that the 2020 election was not stolen, and Scalise repeatedly dodges by changing the topic. pic.twitter.com/V5viywZHtp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2023

Per Mediaite, during Scalise’s appearance on ABC’s This Week, host George Stephanopoulos asked him, straight-up, “Can you say unequivocally the 2020 election was not stolen?”

A simple question! And yet Stephanopoulos got five word salad responses that entirely ducked the question.

“There are states that didn’t follow their laws,” Scalise argued. “That is what the state constitution, the U.S. Constitution requires. You know, I’ve seen in my own state where we had to send our elections commissioner to jail years ago for fraud and corruption, and we cleaned up our act in our state. Every state ought to follow the laws that are on their books. That’s what the U.S. Constitution says.”

“That’s not what I asked,” Stephanopoulos shot back. “Can you say unequivocally the 2020 election was not stolen?”

That didn’t work either. “Look, Joe Biden’s president,” Scalise said. “I know you and others want to talk about 2020. We’re focused on the future. We’ve talked about 2020 a lot.”

“I’m asking you a different question,” Stephanopoulos charged. “Can you say unequivocally that the 2020 election was not stolen?”

“You want to keep rehashing 2020,” Scalise replied

“I just want an answer to the question!” a visibly annoyed Stephanopoulos said. “Yes or no?”