For much of his career, Sylvester Stallone has been one of the more openly Republican members of Hollywood. He’s never been a James Woods or a Jon Voight, mostly keeping quiet when it comes to politics. So when Page Six reported that the actor had joined Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s longtime resort and post-presidency home, people couldn’t help but be disappointed, even if they weren’t surprised.

Perhaps everyone should have known. Stallone attended a 2016 New Years party at the beachside getaway, not long after its owner had won his first and only presidential election. Perhaps one reason he shelled out hundreds of thousands of dollars for a membership is because he recently bought a lavish compound in nearby Palm Beach, Florida. Since then he’s been posing with Mar-a-Lago guests, flashing his customarily boxing pose.

The news comes less than a week after it was revealed Stallone wouldn’t be returning as Rocky Balboa for the third go in the spin-off series Creed. Michael B. Jordan, the threequel’s star and director, recently said the series would focus exclusively on his character, Adonis, who had been trained and mentored by Rocky. It looks like this is one way the legendary actor and filmmaker will spend his time not shooting on the streets of Philadelphia.

When news broke of his new membership, people couldn’t help but feel let down that Stallone would go the full-Trump.

I just heard that Sylvester Stallone is a big-time trump supporter. I didn’t have him pegged as a worthless, racist has-been like James Woods, Scott Baio, Jon Voight, Ted Nugent, or Chuck Woolery but there it is. Sad! 🤷‍♂️ — 💀 Scary Larry 💀 🇺🇸🌊✊🏻🗽 (@StompTheGOP) April 12, 2021

Some weren’t exactly surprised.

Sylvester Stallone being a MAGA is as unsurprising as any other out of touch privileged white man who chooses power over inclusivity. — Kate 🤍 (@ImSpeaking13) April 12, 2021

He quickly lost some Philadelphians.

Philadelphia hereby trades Sylvester Stallone for a 7th round celebrity draft pick and an order of cheese fries. — michael benson (@yarknarf) April 12, 2021

There were jokes.

Sylvester Stallone & Donald Trump will star in a new buddy cop movie called Mango & Trash #MAGAIsOver pic.twitter.com/OPMjyRZ7w9 — Tara Dublin, Untapped Writing Goldmine (@taradublinrocks) April 12, 2021

And speculation about Rocky IV and its depiction of the Soviet Union.

Now that we know Sylvester Stallone is a MAGA, does this mean Rocky was secretly rooting for Russia 🤔? — Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊 (@AmyAThatcher) April 12, 2021

Others pondered his retirement.

“In the final hour, a golem of unnatural color will appear before you and you will praise him.” — Thespians, 4:12 As the Actors’ Bible foretold, Sylvester Stallone’s career has reached its final station. https://t.co/ogRIaAthvK — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 12, 2021

And some put into plain words what he was doing.

Sylvester Stallone paid $200,000 to show his support for a loser, insurrectionist, twice-impeached President. Knock yourself out, Rocky. — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 12, 2021

At least Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of his big ‘80s rivals, knows not to give Trump any money.

Sylvester Stallone joined Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort …so we finally know where he stands. In the country-over-party camp, at least there’s still Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger — commenting here on Trump’s traitorous Helsinki press conference.pic.twitter.com/v16WhdL1r1 — President Biden At Last (@StevenReyCristo) April 12, 2021

