Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be doing well. The Spotify-dominating pop star is reportedly planning to “hunker down” at the NFL player’s house in Kansas City, Missouri, during the holidays (the Eras Tour doesn’t resume until 2024). “Taylor’s still smitten with Travis. But she realizes that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together. Up until now it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “They finally have the time and opportunity to spend some for real quality time together.”

Paige VanZant isn’t buying it.

The UFC fighter turned self-proclaimed “queen of OnlyFans” shared her conspiracy theory about Swift and Kelce’s romance. “I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce ‘love story,’ I believe it’s 100 percent fake,” she said on her Page and Austin podcast, according to the Daily Mail. “Come for me, ‘Swifties.’ I have UFC fans coming for me, I think I can handle the ‘Swifties.’ It is publicity. It is — one, it’s huge for the NFL because yes, the NFL is big.” VanZant added, “Think of the wives that are buying Travis Kelce jerseys now. It’s a huge publicity play on both fronts. It’s good for Taylor Swift, it’s good for the NFL, it’s good for Travis Kelce. There is so much strategic stuff that’s happening.”

Counterpoint: the NFL needs Taylor more than Taylor needs the NFL (look at the ratings for games where she’s in attendance), so there’s nothing in it for her — except meeting a handsome, successful, likable guy. This is the person who wrote “You’re Losing Me” we’re talking about. Just let her be happy, Paige, jeez.

(Via the Daily Mail)