Pop stars are rarely at their cultural peak nearly two decades into their career. Take Justin Timberlake, for instance. He put out the quickly forgotten Man of the Woods 16 years after his solo debut (hence the NSYNC reunion). But Taylor Swift, who released her first album 17 years ago, has never been more popular. Especially this week. She’s been a one-woman monoculture, a “did you see what Taylor did/wore/ate?” conversation starter among co-workers who otherwise have nothing else to talk about.

Let’s recap her dominance over all aspects of pop culture, from music to television to film to celebrity gossip to sports.

-Swift, who frequently racks up more streams than anyone, became the only artist to have five albums with over six billion streams on Spotify. She’s also the only female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.

Taylor Swift becomes the first artist in history to have five albums each with over 6 billion streams on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/RXvcSX9qFi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 29, 2023

-Chart Masters has Swift passing Bad Bunny to become the second most-streamed artist of all-time on Spotify behind only Drake. (This is a fascinating list: would you have guessed Coldplay is in the top 20? And can you name the only artist in the top 25 without a single stream coming from a song where they’re the featured artist? Here’s a hint: she’s a Swiftie.)

–Midnights continued to be the best-selling album of 2023, even though it came out in 2022.

–Swift’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game to root for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was a huge ratings boost. It was the week’s most-watched telecast on any network with 24.3 million viewers; the game did particularly well among female viewers ages 12 to 49. Normally ratings drop when a game is a blowout (the Chiefs won 41-10), but not here.

-The figures from Roku are staggering, too: the household reach for the game grew from 2.8 million to 4.4 million, an increase of 59 percent, with the largest demo increase (a whopping 63 percent) coming from women, ages 18-49.