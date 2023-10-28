On Friday, October 27, Taylor Swift’s latest re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), dropped across all digital streaming platforms. On Saturday, October 28, it helped Swift to smash one of the platform’s documented records yet again.

In a post shared to Spotify’s official X (formerly Twitter), the streamer revealed the news. “She’s done it again!” read the note. “On October 27, Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far.”

The streaming record was previously held by Swift following the release of her album, Midnights, according to Billboard. So, Swift is just competing with herself. So far this year, Swift has already entered the history books for her The Eras Tour earnings, box office profits from the supporting concert film, and now her latest re-recording joined the long list of accomplishments.

Before its release, Swift took to Instagram to share a note about the record. “The ‘1989’ album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27,” wrote Swift. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most favorite re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 ‘From The Vault’ tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long.”

