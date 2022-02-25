Ted Cruz always appears to be doing something sketchy while war breaks out. Last year, he filmed himself in crumbling house (as seen above) on Memorial Day, where he literally inserted himself into the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. That was about as ridiculous as when he posted video of himself hanging out in the bushes at the U.S.-Mexico border, but Ted’s also been up to no good amid Russia’s declaration of war upon Ukraine.

Cancun Cruz is spending time at CPAC, where he decided to take a swing at White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. First, he acted disappointed when he mentioned her name, and people didn’t respond negatively enough for him. Then he proudly declared, “Peppermint Patty deserves some love!”

Cruz mentions Psaki then complains when the crowd doesn’t boo her pic.twitter.com/12ZP39oFAj — Acyn (@Acyn) February 24, 2022

Psaki probably would have never noticed this happening, given that there are incredibly pressing matters of global conflict at hand, but yeah, someone totally brought this up during Thursday’s White House press conference. So, Psaki had to answer a question about Ted Cruz ridiculously insulting her at CPAC. It’s very silly, but of course, she handled the distraction like a pro.

“Don’t tell him I like Peppermint Patty,” Psaki responded. “I won’t take it too offensively. Sen. Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty. I am a little bit tougher than that, but there you go.”

Jen Psaki responds to Ted Cruz calling her “Peppermint Patty” at CPAC today. pic.twitter.com/l1gMsclckN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 24, 2022

There are definitely worse things than being insulted with the name of a Peanuts character. Ted really needs to stop trying to show off his pop-culture (non-)knowledge. It never ends well for him.