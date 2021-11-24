Less than a year ago, Ted Cruz decided to leave his (literally) freezing constituents behind and flee to sunny Mexico during a deadly Texas ice storm. This made him the subject of derision and, eventually, “Cancun” comebacks when he started tweeting up a storm about how “America doesn’t heave Americans behind” during the inarguably botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Even when Ted had a slightly valid point, though, he still doesn’t get what he did wrong, which is why people so enjoyed this Halloween costume that immortalized the plight of Snowflake.

Ted missed the point on that joke, and he might be missing the point on his own joke. Following news that California Governor Newsom would vacation in Mexico for the Thanksgiving holiday, Ted pounced with glee. Pointing toward the extension of California’s COVID-related “State of Emergency,” Ted couldn’t resist tweeting, “Cancun is much nicer than Cabo.”

Cancun is much nicer than Cabo. https://t.co/qVUT9hHGik — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 24, 2021

Naturally, people had plenty to say to Ted after his “joke.” Firstly, they don’t think it’s very funny that Ted appears to be making light of his whirlwind Cancun jaunt. Secondly, he’s doing the old apples-to-oranges thing, and Newsom’s taking a preannounced vacation and not sneaking around. And finally, Ted might wanna stay in his lane.

There’s nothing funny about a Senator who runs away to a beach in Mexico while the people he represents are suffering from a massive storm and are without electricity. #CancunCruz — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 24, 2021

Did I miss something, California freezing? — Steven 🧛‍♂️🦇🧛‍♀️ (@S_Rhoades) November 24, 2021

How many Texans died before you made it back from Cancun, like 600? — Matt Hope (@hopes_matt) November 24, 2021

People in TX froze to death. But go ahead, make a joke . — I'm just a soul whose intentions are good (@boyle_kathy) November 24, 2021

This is a holiday and many are vacationing. He didn’t sneak out of the state while people were suffering and dying. Maybe you should learn to sit these things out. — Tricia Cave (@tdcave) November 24, 2021

Ted in Cancun – represents Texas. AOC – represents NY raises $4.7 million in fundraising efforts to help Texans hard hit by winter storm @AOC — Zullo (@ZulloWarrior) November 24, 2021

Just a friendly reminder Ted. Stay in your lane! Remember you don’t even believe in climate change and you don’t think people should be vaccinated. Mind your own state! ~ The Moms 👩🏿👱🏻‍♀️👩🏼‍🦰👩🏽👩🏾 pic.twitter.com/5i0md5xABO — MothersAgainstGregAbbott (@MomsAGAbbott) November 24, 2021

Does Cruz even realize why people were so mad over the Cancun trip? That’s debatable, and if there’s a truth, it’s still out there.