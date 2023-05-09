Ted Cruz will never live down his choice to jet to sun-soaked Cancun in 2021 amid a fatal ice storm in Texas. He also left his dog at home, which added to the drama a few years ago, and in the aftermath, every time Ted gets weaselly with his own attempt to make light of the situation, no one will let him live down how he left his freezing constituents behind to enjoy the beach.

So, nearly every time Ted mentions something even semi-related, a flurry of Cancun reminders greet him, and his latest climate-related declaration is no exception. Here, Ted posted a photo of a thermostat as tweeted by Eli Higgins, a reporter who is based in Wichita, Kansas. Higgins noted the government recommendation to set thermostats at 82 and 85, during the nighttime and while out of the home, respectively. Ted’s response? “[H]ell no.”

Not sure who in the “govt” recommends this, but…hell no. https://t.co/iHriuqTt5E — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 9, 2023

Naturally, the Cancun quips were ready and waiting for Ted. As well, people had plenty of reminders that the Texas power grid cannot handle extreme temperatures of any type, whether that’s summer or winter. It doesn’t appear that ERCOT is ever going to have an easy time unless Texas decides, at some point, to not be isolated from the rest of the U.S. when it comes to the power grid. So, even though Ted is referencing reporting from Kansas, Texas could stand to take some tips from the recommendation.

Oh Fled, we all know you can’t take it when the temperature changes. pic.twitter.com/S10C7AS7IT — ⚫️⚪️ The Comfort Stick™️ (@FixinYourUglies) May 9, 2023

It’s Texas because you know our grid can’t handle it. Remember when you fled during the ice storm. Same thing but it’s because it’s summer this time. — Sarah (@howmyworldruns) May 9, 2023

Well, because our grid can’t handle the high load of everyone turning on their A/C at once. Want to address that from your position of power? Not everyone can swan off to far away places when the power goes out, Mr. Cruz. — Mars (@ShortMars) May 9, 2023

Cancun is balmy this time of year, right Ted? — Pamela in CA (@pamica) May 9, 2023

ERCOT makes similar suggestions every damn summer in your state of TEXAS because the grid cannot handle the summer demand! — Chantal Spurgeon 🏳️‍🌈🌛🌝🌜 (@GothicBfly) May 9, 2023

There’s several good reasons the Texas power grid fails during cold and hot days. — Medium Voltage Kentucky Colonel (@Kentucky_Sparky) May 9, 2023

The answer is OUR governor of OUR state who already started warning we’re going to overtax the grid and will have to *gasp* rely on solar and wind AND suggested we should plan to increase our thermostats all summer long. But we know how you hate to be here for bad weather. — Joe (@unhatched) May 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Cancun is sitting at 87 degrees as we speak. Just in case Ted was wondering.