Ted Cruz always lets criticism roll right off him, and there’s something to be said for this, given that politicians will always receive snowballs in the face. These shots at Ted are quite often fair, especially when it comes to referencing his ill-advised, sun-soaked Cancun trip, which turned out to be a whirlwind voyage after people called him out for leaving his constituents (and his dog, Snowflake) to literally freeze when a deadly ice storm took down the crumbling Texas power grid. Ted has continued to not grasp the reality of how his trip looked, but people won’t let him forget that he’s still a weasel for it.

Fast forward a few years, and California Governor Gavin Newsom is being criticized on a similar note. As Page Six points out, people are not thrilled that he embarked upon “personal travel” while some Southern California residents are somehow digging out of a snowstorm in San Bernardino county.

As one can imagine, California isn’t equipped for this type of phenomenon, and one cannot imagine snow plows being available at all, and of course, Ted is all over this. He previously fired a shot at how Newsom wore fleece while enjoying air conditioning, and Ted is back for more against a Democrat. One actually wonders if Ted is roasting Newsom or if he simply wants to make a “cool” joke. You be the judge. While responding to coverage of Newsom’s debacle, Ted tweeted, “Cancun is nice this time of year.”

Palm tree emoji and everything. However, this is Ted Cruz, and people love to call him out, so that’s what happened. There is no shortage of people accusing him of making light of that fatal Texas storm while trying to be cute.

You are a hack and a disgrace. How dare you mock your own constituents when they needed you in their time of need. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) March 5, 2023

So, now you think abandoning your constituents who were freezing in the dark is funny? — Mike Gilchrist (@mgcanmore) March 5, 2023

Haha. You see it’s funny because Ted snuck away to Cancun while his constituents suffered without heat or power a few years ago. He wasn’t trying to help the recovery or find alternative solutions because he went to Cancun. Isn’t that hilarious? — MeNotYou (@ThinkinRational) March 6, 2023

How funny to joke about that time when Texans were dying and you went to Cancun. — Harlow (@AngryInAGoodWay) March 5, 2023

Really? You joke about the time you fled Texas during a weather emergency and 700 of your constituents died from the weather? — anthony sims 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@deadacated1) March 5, 2023

Oooh. Like when your state lost power cause your state's isolated grid can't handle so much heat during the cold, you went to Cancun to not care about your constituents? And made excuses as to why you went there after you returned? — Fred Francis (@fredjfrancis) March 5, 2023

It’s good to know how much you think of the people who died while you fled to Cancun. — USPS SPOUSE (@bigeliw) March 5, 2023

You are making fun of your own dead constituents. #ProLife — Donatra (@groeblbubble) March 6, 2023

good to know that the texans who died while you flew off to cancun during that storm weigh so heavily on your conscience, ted. — (福) Jeff Day (@jeffday) March 5, 2023

Relax cup cake. — Peeze (@Shooter_McPeaze) March 6, 2023

My friends were on your flight. They hate you. Also was your wife back in coach while you flew first class? — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) March 5, 2023