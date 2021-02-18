Texas’ current nightmare has made this one hell of a week for Lone Star State residents. The devastating ice storm has ripped the state’s free-standing power grid apart, leaving millions of people without power (electricity, heat, and in. many cases, water) for days. They’re literally freezing (and the death toll is climbing), and that led to the resurfacing of poorly aged tweets from Texas politicians, including the much maligned Senator Ted Cruz, who previously mocked California during its past power outages. Cruz appeared to gain an uncharacteristic slice of humility while tweeting, “I got no defense” and adding several “stay safe!” tweets throughout the day.
Cruz even stopped throwing a tantrum over people laughing at him for falling for a conservative parody story. It was strange! It didn’t feel right for Cruz to roll over and play nice, and as the day wore on, people noticed that the dude was quiet. As Vox’s Aaron Rupar noted on Twitter, “Ted Cruz isn’t shi*posting or trying to own libs on Twitter which strongly suggests something is up.” As it turns out, Cruz wasn’t “sh*tposting” because his phone was probably on airplane mode.
Photos surfaced of a man who looked very much like Ted Cruz flying out of Houston late Wednesday afternoon on a flight to Cancun, Mexico (which is currently sitting at a balmy 80 degrees). This seemed, at once, to be something that Ted Cruz would actually do — flee to a warm and sunny vacation spot while his constituents suffered without being able to warm their families — and something that he’d probably be too smart to actually do during a crisis. Well, people dug into clues (it sure looked like this guy has the same questionable haircut), and as Keith Edwards (a Jon Ossoff staffer) tweeted, “Ok, at first I didn’t think this was ted cruz, but this person has the same mask as the senator.” Screencap times aided the impromptu online investigation.
Ok, at first I didn't think this was ted cruz, but this person has the same mask as the senator.
That looks exactly like Ted Cruz going to Cancun, but if by chance it isn’t, then it’s a man who hates himself because he looks exactly like Ted Cruz going to Cancun.
Journalist David Schuster confirmed the reports of #CancunCruz as truth, and he tweeted, “[H]is family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they’ve visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn’t much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing.”
Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they've visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn't much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe
Ted Cruz couldn’t have picked a worse look during his state’s emergency. Former Rep. (and almost successful Cruz senatorial challenger) Beto O’Rourke blasted Cruz (who he called a seditionist) for apparently hightailing it to Cancun “when people are literally freezing to death in the state that he’s elected to represent and serve.”
Discussing the Capitol Insurrection, @BetoORourke just now mentioned that Sen. Ted Cruz reportedly hightailed it to Cancun, Mexico, while his constituents freeze to death and have to boil water. pic.twitter.com/9fh4zpfStR
Obviously (and justifiably), people are outraged that Cruz would do this during his state’s widening emergency (and while people are still suffering during a pandemic, too).
This tweet may sum up the situation in the best possible way.
UPDATE: Well, it looks like Cruz (whose full name is Rafael Edward Cruz) is cruising back from Cancun already, and he missed out on an upgrade.
