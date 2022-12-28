During 2021’s historic winter storm in Texas, Ted Cruz was infamously caught fleeing the state for the sunny beaches of Cancun. While his constituents literally froze to death and/or experienced wide-scale power outages in blistering cold temperatures, he jetted off to a beach resort only to return with his tail between his legs when the public backlash became too large to ignore. It was a bad look all around, and Cruz didn’t help the situation by blaming his daughters for the ill-advised trip.
So with that in mind, the last person who should be criticizing President Joe Biden for waiting to take an end of the year family vacation until after a major storm system subsided is Ted Cruz. And, yet, here’s the Texas senator attempting to roast Biden for heading to St. Croix:
Enjoy St. Croix. 🌴🍹🌞 https://t.co/RTuMZLSlTj
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 27, 2022
Naturally, Twitter immediately pounced on Cruz’s stunning, and yet exceedingly on brand lack of self-awareness. “I no longer question the theory that this fellow gets off on public humiliation,” journalist Helen Kennedy tweeted. “He practically begs for it.”
I no longer question the theory that this fellow gets off on public humiliation. He practically begs for it. https://t.co/bGQh1PJWD9
— Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) December 28, 2022
You can see more reactions below as people made it abundantly clear that they still remember Cruz’s escape to Cancun in the middle of a deadly winter storm. “Cancun Cruz” is a nickname that won’t be going away anytime soon. Or possibly ever.
Cancun Cruz has entered the discussion https://t.co/r2wb7JKsQh
— REDDOG (Mrs.) post.news/reddogohio 💉😷 🇺🇦🌻 (@ReddogOHIO) December 28, 2022
this you? https://t.co/bgUODP8Iph pic.twitter.com/9o4d8TVohy
— monica jane (@_monicajane) December 28, 2022
He actually did it. He actually tweeted this. Son of a bitch. https://t.co/SqUtKpbo6Y
— MaidMarian (@MarianTheMaiden) December 28, 2022
Ted Cruz self awareness score 0/10 pic.twitter.com/KLYavXrm1M
— Davram (@davramdavram) December 28, 2022
Dude… maybe sit this one out https://t.co/5xKjOoFAxQ
— Jeremy Perella (@JeremyPerella) December 28, 2022
Cancun Cruz is throwing stones https://t.co/pcmjcsrR3a pic.twitter.com/6uz5BZvXfl
— Simbiot (@Simbiot3) December 28, 2022
Ted is daydreaming of the next beach trip he can blame on his daughters. https://t.co/uu4Acqnusp
— J (@jmsltd1) December 28, 2022
Isn't it ironic, don't ya think? https://t.co/FxbNr9vA7P pic.twitter.com/NbAzBVNuRm
— Roy, staring out the window, waiting for spring.⚾ (@Zippy_TMS) December 28, 2022
Ted Cruz trying to sneak onto AF1 https://t.co/ZaEkbCg0ZG pic.twitter.com/2AM8Inpb0V
— Joshua Clinton (@joshuaclintonn) December 28, 2022
(Via Ted Cruz on Twitter)