During 2021’s historic winter storm in Texas, Ted Cruz was infamously caught fleeing the state for the sunny beaches of Cancun. While his constituents literally froze to death and/or experienced wide-scale power outages in blistering cold temperatures, he jetted off to a beach resort only to return with his tail between his legs when the public backlash became too large to ignore. It was a bad look all around, and Cruz didn’t help the situation by blaming his daughters for the ill-advised trip.

So with that in mind, the last person who should be criticizing President Joe Biden for waiting to take an end of the year family vacation until after a major storm system subsided is Ted Cruz. And, yet, here’s the Texas senator attempting to roast Biden for heading to St. Croix:

Naturally, Twitter immediately pounced on Cruz’s stunning, and yet exceedingly on brand lack of self-awareness. “I no longer question the theory that this fellow gets off on public humiliation,” journalist Helen Kennedy tweeted. “He practically begs for it.”

I no longer question the theory that this fellow gets off on public humiliation. He practically begs for it. https://t.co/bGQh1PJWD9 — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) December 28, 2022

You can see more reactions below as people made it abundantly clear that they still remember Cruz’s escape to Cancun in the middle of a deadly winter storm. “Cancun Cruz” is a nickname that won’t be going away anytime soon. Or possibly ever.

Cancun Cruz has entered the discussion https://t.co/r2wb7JKsQh — REDDOG (Mrs.) post.news/reddogohio 💉😷 🇺🇦🌻 (@ReddogOHIO) December 28, 2022

He actually did it. He actually tweeted this. Son of a bitch. https://t.co/SqUtKpbo6Y — MaidMarian (@MarianTheMaiden) December 28, 2022

Ted Cruz self awareness score 0/10 pic.twitter.com/KLYavXrm1M — Davram (@davramdavram) December 28, 2022

Dude… maybe sit this one out https://t.co/5xKjOoFAxQ — Jeremy Perella (@JeremyPerella) December 28, 2022

Ted is daydreaming of the next beach trip he can blame on his daughters. https://t.co/uu4Acqnusp — J (@jmsltd1) December 28, 2022

Ted Cruz trying to sneak onto AF1 https://t.co/ZaEkbCg0ZG pic.twitter.com/2AM8Inpb0V — Joshua Clinton (@joshuaclintonn) December 28, 2022

(Via Ted Cruz on Twitter)